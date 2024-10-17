Circassia Group (LON:CIR) Trading Down 6.8% – What’s Next?

Circassia Group Plc (LON:CIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 6.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 33.75 ($0.44) and last traded at GBX 34 ($0.44). Approximately 4,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 773,465 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 36.50 ($0.48).
Circassia Group Stock Down 6.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 34. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of £142.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,400.00.
Circassia Group Company Profile
Circassia Group Plc, a medical device company, focuses on the respiratory diagnostics and monitoring products in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers NIOX and NIOX VERO, a fractional exhaled nitric oxide measurement and monitoring products for use in asthma diagnosis and management.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Circassia Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Taiwan Semiconductor Stock: Buy Now or Wait for Earnings?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Abbott’s Growth and Dividends Make It a Smart Portfolio Pick
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Citigroup Faces Growing Troubles: Could the Industry Be at Risk?
Receive News & Ratings for Circassia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Circassia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.