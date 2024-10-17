EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) Shares Sold by Community Bank of Raymore

Community Bank of Raymore lowered its position in shares of EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Free Report) by 10.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Community Bank of Raymore’s holdings in EPR Properties were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 262.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in EPR Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at EPR Properties

In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,660. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other EPR Properties news, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gwendolyn Mary Johnson sold 592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.82, for a total value of $25,941.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,780 shares in the company, valued at $253,279.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective (up from $45.00) on shares of EPR Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of EPR Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Raymond James upgraded shares of EPR Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of EPR Properties from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.28.

EPR Properties Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $49.40 on Thursday. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $39.65 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.12.

EPR Properties Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a oct 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a yield of 6.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is 168.47%.

EPR Properties Profile

(Free Report)

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) is the leading diversified experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues that create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

Further Reading

