Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.

Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 24,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,594. The company has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.12. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.

Get Martin Midstream Partners alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.