Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share.
Martin Midstream Partners Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:MMLP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.96. 24,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,594. The company has a market capitalization of $154.44 million, a P/E ratio of 44.00 and a beta of 2.12. Martin Midstream Partners has a 1-year low of $2.04 and a 1-year high of $4.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.33.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile
Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.
