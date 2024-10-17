Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC grew its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,225 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. TopBuild comprises approximately 1.2% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,939,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP raised its position in TopBuild by 21.1% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 332,050 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,929,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares during the last quarter. Forge First Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in TopBuild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,158,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,832,000. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new stake in TopBuild during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,707,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in TopBuild by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TopBuild Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BLD opened at $406.35 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a 12-month low of $217.08 and a 12-month high of $495.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $388.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $404.36.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TopBuild ( NYSE:BLD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The construction company reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.68 by ($0.26). TopBuild had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.25 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TopBuild Corp. will post 21.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of TopBuild from $410.00 to $395.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on TopBuild from $470.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on TopBuild from $525.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on TopBuild from $489.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.89.

TopBuild Profile



TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

Further Reading

