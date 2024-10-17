Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $58.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.60 million. Bank First had a net margin of 32.18% and a return on equity of 10.07%.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of Bank First stock traded up $2.87 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.07. The company had a trading volume of 27,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,911. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.98. The stock has a market cap of $948.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Bank First has a 12-month low of $70.00 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

Bank First Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Bank First’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Bank First’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Bank First from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

About Bank First

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First, N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. It offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

