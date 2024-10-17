Perigon Wealth Management LLC Acquires 39,267 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 290,710 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,267 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $29,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WMS Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 96,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,475,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Skyline Advisors Inc. now owns 159,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 206,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,185,000 after purchasing an additional 7,634 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 14,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 122,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after buying an additional 4,746 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $99.54. The company had a trading volume of 411,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,888,977. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.31. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.58 and a one year high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.