Avaii Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,595 Shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF)

Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF (NYSEARCA:ILF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,485 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. iShares Latin America 40 ETF makes up 2.0% of Avaii Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Avaii Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of iShares Latin America 40 ETF worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 22.5% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 10.5% in the first quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 330,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,410,000 after buying an additional 31,489 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 108.3% in the first quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 5,165 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Latin America 40 ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 142,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,136,000 after buying an additional 9,151 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA ILF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.31. The company had a trading volume of 179,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,169,045. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.23. iShares Latin America 40 ETF has a 12 month low of $22.51 and a 12 month high of $29.83. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares S & P Latin America 40 Index Fund, formerly iShares Latin America 40 ETF (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Latin America 40 (the Index). The Index consists of selected equities trading on the exchanges of five Latin American countries.

