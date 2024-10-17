Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB) to Post FY2025 Earnings of $5.64 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:PB – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Prosperity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 16th. DA Davidson analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $5.64 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.66. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Prosperity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $5.03 per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lowered Prosperity Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of Prosperity Bancshares from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $80.50 to $82.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Prosperity Bancshares from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Prosperity Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.27.

PB opened at $74.14 on Thursday. Prosperity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $74.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.71 and a 200-day moving average of $66.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.89.

Prosperity Bancshares (NYSE:PB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The bank reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. Prosperity Bancshares had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The firm had revenue of $458.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 59.6% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in Prosperity Bancshares by 533.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 494 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 3,147.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 552 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Prosperity Bancshares by 12,433.3% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Prosperity Bancshares, Inc operates as bank holding company for the Prosperity Bank that provides financial products and services to businesses and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as and certificates of deposit. The company also offers 1-4 family residential mortgage, commercial real estate and multifamily residential, commercial and industrial, agricultural, and non-real estate agricultural loans, as well as construction, land development, and other land loans; consumer loans, including automobile, recreational vehicle, boat, home improvement, personal, and deposit account collateralized loans; term loans and lines of credit; and consumer durables and home equity loans, as well as loans for working capital, business expansion, and purchase of equipment and machinery.

