Asset Dedication LLC Trims Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Asset Dedication LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 312 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 142.1% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSEARCA IWV opened at $332.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $308.52. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $233.54 and a twelve month high of $333.19.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.