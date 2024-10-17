Short Interest in The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Decreases By 9.5%

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,020,000 shares, a decrease of 9.5% from the September 15th total of 4,440,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 265,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 15.2 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LEV. B. Riley upgraded Lion Electric to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Roth Capital lowered Lion Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 price target (down from $1.50) on shares of Lion Electric in a report on Monday, August 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lion Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.52.
Lion Electric Stock Performance
NYSE:LEV opened at $0.68 on Thursday. Lion Electric has a twelve month low of $0.53 and a twelve month high of $1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $153.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.89.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $30.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.40 million. Lion Electric had a negative net margin of 51.81% and a negative return on equity of 26.26%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lion Electric will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. The company's products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. It distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
