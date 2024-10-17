Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VT. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Edgehill Endowment Partners LLC now owns 2,629,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,523,000 after buying an additional 670,164 shares during the last quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 34.7% in the first quarter. Madrone Advisors LLC now owns 2,074,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,244,000 after acquiring an additional 534,143 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $146,523,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,124,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $126,640,000 after purchasing an additional 57,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 916,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $103,180,000 after purchasing an additional 25,584 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

VT opened at $120.07 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.26.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

