Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $9.21 Per Share

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Beacon Roofing Supply in a report issued on Tuesday, October 15th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now forecasts that the company will earn $9.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $10.24. The consensus estimate for Beacon Roofing Supply’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share.

Get Beacon Roofing Supply alerts:

BECN has been the subject of several other research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $107.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Beacon Roofing Supply from $119.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.33.

Beacon Roofing Supply Trading Up 2.4 %

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $95.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.62. Beacon Roofing Supply has a fifty-two week low of $68.50 and a fifty-two week high of $105.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -151.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.47). Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.66 EPS. Beacon Roofing Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Beacon Roofing Supply

In other news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at $821,790. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Jason L. Taylor sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,790. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 1,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $138,295.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 320 shares in the company, valued at $27,200. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beacon Roofing Supply

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Beacon Roofing Supply by 145.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 28.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 154.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 66.7% in the third quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.45% of the company’s stock.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

(Get Free Report)

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beacon Roofing Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.