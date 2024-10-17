Westport Fuel Systems (TSE:WPRT) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (TSE:WPRT – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$6.99 and traded as low as C$6.01. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at C$6.22, with a volume of 13,225 shares trading hands.
Westport Fuel Systems Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.23, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$107.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 3.12. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.70.
About Westport Fuel Systems
Westport Fuel Systems Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and supplying alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications in Europe, Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers and Independent Aftermarket.
