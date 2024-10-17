WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH (OTCMKTS:WWCC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.07. WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH shares last traded at $0.07, with a volume of 25,700 shares changing hands.
WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH Price Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.07.
WORLD WIDE CHIL/SH Company Profile
World Wide Child Care Corporation, through its subsidiary, Children of America, operates in the field of educational childcare and development in the United States. It offers childcare services; and a proprietary curriculum that helps in the development of children, as well as operates licensed facilities.
