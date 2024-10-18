Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) PT Raised to $178.00 at TD Cowen

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its target price lifted by TD Cowen from $176.00 to $178.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DECK. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $1,090.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $225.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $29.17 to $29.86 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.41.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $160.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of 5.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.27 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $80.67 and a 52 week high of $184.48.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The textile maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $825.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.40 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 18.45% and a return on equity of 40.52%. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Deckers Outdoor

In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 9,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total transaction of $1,533,030.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 161,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,973,539.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Powers sold 140,832 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total transaction of $3,376,368.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,450,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,756,760.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 460.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 28 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor during the first quarter worth about $36,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 256.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 57 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

