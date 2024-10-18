Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) Given New $25.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $22.50 to $25.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Robinhood Markets in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Robinhood Markets from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Robinhood Markets from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.43.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Stock Down 2.3 %

HOOD opened at $26.32 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.86 and a 200 day moving average of $20.77. Robinhood Markets has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $27.33. The stock has a market cap of $23.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.47 and a beta of 1.84.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 4.25% and a net margin of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $640.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Robinhood Markets’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $4,012,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Robinhood Markets news, Director Baiju Bhatt sold 143,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total transaction of $2,696,071.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $4,012,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,541,250 shares of company stock valued at $107,643,767 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Robinhood Markets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Robinhood Markets by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets in the second quarter worth $33,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

About Robinhood Markets

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.