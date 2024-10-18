Edwin E. Mclaughlin Purchases 1,844 Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.67 per share, with a total value of C$15,987.48.

Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$618.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.63.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 26.45%.

NXR.UN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Desjardins boosted their target price on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.81.

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

