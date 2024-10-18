Edwin E. Mclaughlin Purchases 1,844 Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Edwin E. Mclaughlin purchased 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.67 per share, with a total value of C$15,987.48.
Nexus Industrial REIT Price Performance
Nexus Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of C$6.08 and a twelve month high of C$9.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$618.27 million, a PE ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$8.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$7.63.
Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0533 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. Nexus Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 26.45%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile
Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.
