K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on KNT. Cormark lifted their target price on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.50 to C$14.00 in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.25 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$14.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$11.53.

Get K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Price Performance

About K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V)

KNT stock opened at C$7.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.48. K92 Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$1.55 and a 52-week high of C$8.50.

(Get Free Report)

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.