Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stock Position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,230,868 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 596,099 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 2.55% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $309,720,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the first quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 71,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,904,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of RDVY traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.57. The company had a trading volume of 537,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,838. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.16. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 1 year low of $43.30 and a 1 year high of $60.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1912 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

