Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Hypera S.A. (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.71, with a volume of 53475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

Hypera Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.38.

Hypera (OTCMKTS:HYPMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter.

About Hypera

Hypera SA operates as a pharmaceutical company in Brazil. It offers prescription products under the Adacne, Addera, apri, AmpliumG, please, Celestamine, Celestone, Celestone Soluspan, Cizax, deciprax, Derive C Micro, Micro Drift, Dermotil Fusid, Digedrat, diprogent, Diprosalic, Diprosone, diprospan, Emprol XR, Flow, Garasone, Halobex, Lipanon, moon, Lydian, macrodantin, Max Sulid, milgamma, Mioflex A, nesina, Novotram, oximax, peridal, Peridal Suspension, PredSim, Pressaliv, Quadriderm, Rizi, Rizi M, softalm, tacroz, tinodin, umma, and velunid brands.

