ICON (ICX) One Day Volume Hits $1.98 Million

ICON (ICX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ICON has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. ICON has a market cap of $146.46 million and approximately $1.98 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,039,311,734 coins and its circulating supply is 1,027,374,708 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ICON is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,039,134,704.9438955 with 1,027,231,141.857542 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14551825 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 138 active market(s) with $1,997,916.92 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

ICON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.