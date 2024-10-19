Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB) Trading 14.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Verb Technology Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) rose 14.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.53 and last traded at $11.27. Approximately 274,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 362,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Verb Technology from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Verb Technology Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.52, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Verb Technology (NASDAQ:VERB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. Verb Technology had a negative net margin of 11,568.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.56%. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Verb Technology Company, Inc. will post -20 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verb Technology Company Profile

Verb Technology Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops Software-as-a-Service applications platform. It offers MARKET.live, a livestream social shopping platform, that allows brands, retailers, and creators to broadcast shopping events on various social media channels, as well as services that range from production of livestream events to host and event consulting, and drop ship and creator programs.

