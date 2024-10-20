Everscale Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $65.25 Million (EVER)

Everscale (EVER) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. One Everscale coin can currently be bought for about $0.0329 or 0.00000048 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Everscale has a total market capitalization of $65.25 million and $33,191.92 worth of Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Everscale has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Everscale Coin Profile

Everscale was first traded on May 7th, 2020. Everscale’s total supply is 2,117,524,486 coins and its circulating supply is 1,985,523,482 coins. The official message board for Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everscale

According to CryptoCompare, “Everscale (EVER) is a blockchain platform’s native token. It offers decentralized solutions, optimizes transactions, and supports decentralized applications (dApps). EVER is used for transaction fees, staking, and governance within the Everscale ecosystem. The extent of governance participation by token holders may vary.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everscale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

