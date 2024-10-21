Ilika (LON:IKA) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Ilika plc (LON:IKA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 21.96 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22.25 ($0.29), with a volume of 268491 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23.02 ($0.30).

Ilika Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 15.43 and a current ratio of 7.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 24.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 26.30. The stock has a market capitalization of £37.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -741.67 and a beta of 1.94.

Ilika Company Profile

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances.

