Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.96 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 74,115 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $6,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the first quarter valued at $4,273,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,519,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,410,893,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107,746 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 27.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 696,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,964,000 after acquiring an additional 150,137 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 30.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 279,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,393,000 after purchasing an additional 65,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.1% during the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 235,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,403,000 after purchasing an additional 15,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GEHC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Monday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group cut shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, BTIG Research raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.23.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GEHC traded down $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.94. The stock had a trading volume of 784,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,554. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.35. The stock has a market cap of $41.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.41, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.06. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.35 and a twelve month high of $94.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE HealthCare Technologies news, CEO Thomas J. Westrick sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total value of $222,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,414,377.02. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GE HealthCare Technologies Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

