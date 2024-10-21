Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. 73,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 116,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $592.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of -0.03.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
