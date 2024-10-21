Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 3.9% – Time to Buy?

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) shares traded up 3.9% on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.85 and last traded at $4.85. 73,982 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 116,789 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Youdao Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.73. The company has a market cap of $592.51 million, a PE ratio of -13.03 and a beta of -0.03.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.74. The firm had revenue of $181.88 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Youdao Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Youdao stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Youdao, Inc. ( NYSE:DAO Free Report ) by 98.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,245 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.20% of Youdao worth $928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.