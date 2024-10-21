First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,364,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 751,814 shares.The stock last traded at $44.15 and had previously closed at $44.42.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 144,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

(Get Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.