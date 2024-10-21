First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s What Happened

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 2,364,521 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 215% from the previous session’s volume of 751,814 shares.The stock last traded at $44.15 and had previously closed at $44.42.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.04 and a 200-day moving average of $43.83.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.
First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile
The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.
