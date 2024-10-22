12,461 Shares in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Acquired by Kaye Capital Management

Kaye Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Davis Capital Management grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.7% in the second quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Dover Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 17.6% during the second quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 7,738 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BSCW opened at $20.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.37. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $18.54 and a 12-month high of $22.61.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

