Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 3.6% of Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,971,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,298,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,282,736,000 after purchasing an additional 94,950 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,874,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,978,000 after buying an additional 60,213 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,814,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,456,000 after buying an additional 30,019 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,274,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,578,000 after buying an additional 221,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares during the period.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $268.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $258.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $249.13. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $270.79.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

