Argus Investors Counsel Inc. Sells 430 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 371.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

NYSEARCA BSV traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.82. 906,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,078. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.65 and a one year high of $79.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.33 and a 200-day moving average of $77.22.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

