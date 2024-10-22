NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Holdings Lowered by Dock Street Asset Management Inc.

Dock Street Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 29 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up about 2.7% of Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Dock Street Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $19,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in NVR by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in NVR in the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVR Stock Down 3.7 %

NVR stock traded down $360.67 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9,295.00. The stock had a trading volume of 10,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,204. The company has a current ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5,210.49 and a 1-year high of $9,964.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9,336.53 and a 200 day moving average of $8,349.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Insider Activity

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The construction company reported $120.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $121.65 by ($0.96). The firm had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. NVR had a return on equity of 38.51% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, equities analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 500.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total transaction of $1,513,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,500. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,500.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,955,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,650.00, for a total value of $1,513,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 230 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,500. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 648 shares of company stock valued at $5,547,709. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

About NVR



NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

