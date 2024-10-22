Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, fourteen have given a hold recommendation, three have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $126.02.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CNI. Wells Fargo & Company raised Canadian National Railway from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $130.67 to $126.29 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $112.24 on Tuesday. Canadian National Railway has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $134.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.90. The company has a market cap of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.93 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 92.4% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,505,860 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $593,911,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,820 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,003,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,185,647,000 after acquiring an additional 1,379,976 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4,614.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,336,027 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $157,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307,689 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the second quarter worth about $134,096,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 7.8% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 9,365,622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,361,000 after purchasing an additional 674,536 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian National Railway

(Get Free Report

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.