Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.78.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Hsbc Global Res raised Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Match Group in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Match Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Match Group by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Match Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH opened at $37.85 on Tuesday. Match Group has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $42.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.51.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 467.66% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $864.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $856.51 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Match Group will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

