Head to Head Analysis: Getaround (GETR) vs. Its Competitors

Getaround (NYSE:GETR – Get Free Report) is one of 449 publicly-traded companies in the “Software – Application” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Getaround to related businesses based on the strength of its profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Getaround and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Getaround $78.32 million -$113.95 million -0.05 Getaround Competitors $280.09 million $20.89 million 480.60

Getaround’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Getaround. Getaround is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Profitability

59.6% of Getaround shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.6% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.2% of Getaround shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 30.7% of shares of all “Software – Application” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Getaround and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Getaround -132.69% -3,722.93% -64.71% Getaround Competitors -27.49% -109.72% -8.58%

Volatility and Risk

Getaround has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Getaround’s peers have a beta of 1.04, indicating that their average stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Getaround and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Getaround 0 0 0 0 N/A Getaround Competitors 523 1969 3877 69 2.54

As a group, “Software – Application” companies have a potential upside of 15.73%. Given Getaround’s peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Getaround has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Summary

Getaround peers beat Getaround on 9 of the 10 factors compared.

About Getaround

Getaround, Inc. operates as an online car rental service company for peer-to-peer car sharing. The company operates Getaround, a digital carsharing marketplace, which is accessed through the Getaround app and derives demand from guests who want access to cars nearby 24/7 for various use cases, such as local and long-distance getaways, running errands, business travel, and driving to earn through rideshare and delivery platforms. Getaround, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California.

