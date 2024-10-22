QuantumScape (QS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 23rd. Analysts expect QuantumScape to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.03). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect QuantumScape to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of QS stock opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.66, a current ratio of 8.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.81. QuantumScape has a 12-month low of $4.67 and a 12-month high of $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 4.58.

Insider Transactions at QuantumScape

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of QuantumScape stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Jagdeep Singh sold 192,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total transaction of $1,057,485.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,809,253 shares in the company, valued at $15,450,891.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Michael O. Mccarthy III sold 222,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $1,463,892.08. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,283,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,447,713.26. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,126,067 shares of company stock worth $6,659,475. Company insiders own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QuantumScape presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QS

QuantumScape Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

QuantumScape Corporation, a research and development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.