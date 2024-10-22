iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Sold by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 236,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $39,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 375.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 177.9% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 75.9% in the first quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $166.23. The company had a trading volume of 247,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,185,192. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $124.97 and a twelve month high of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.63.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.