Warner Financial Inc. Has $725,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Warner Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 75.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 45,777 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $725,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 25,653,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,071,546,000 after buying an additional 9,130,142 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 58,217,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,547,768,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996,084 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,155,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,746,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704,910 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 60,300,805 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,518,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,866,790 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 37.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,755,417 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837,347 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

VWO traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.44. 1,714,040 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,281,036. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $37.46 and a one year high of $49.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

