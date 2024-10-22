Ledyard National Bank Has $13 Million Stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Ledyard National Bank decreased its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 201,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the quarter. TotalEnergies makes up approximately 1.2% of Ledyard National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ledyard National Bank’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $13,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 159,211.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 434,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,935,000 after buying an additional 434,646 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in TotalEnergies by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 309,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,852,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,300,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in TotalEnergies by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 275,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,370,000 after buying an additional 56,403 shares in the last quarter. 13.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised TotalEnergies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. TD Cowen lowered TotalEnergies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised TotalEnergies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $64.93 on Tuesday. TotalEnergies SE has a twelve month low of $62.59 and a twelve month high of $74.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.18. The company has a market capitalization of $153.33 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.13). TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $53.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.17 EPS for the current year.

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

