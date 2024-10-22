Raleigh Capital Management Inc. Has $1.60 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Raleigh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PG. Steele Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter valued at about $204,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 67.2% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,420,000 after purchasing an additional 10,777 shares in the last quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Consilio Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the 3rd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Talbot Financial LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 65,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,644,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE PG opened at $169.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $400.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.41. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $142.50 and a 52 week high of $177.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $1,458,045.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,537 shares in the company, valued at $1,902,451.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. Wolfe Research raised Procter & Gamble to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

