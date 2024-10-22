Mattern Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFIV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,708,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,252,000 after buying an additional 1,876,770 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,657,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,029 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,550,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,757 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,616,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,264,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,088,000 after acquiring an additional 962,055 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA DFIV traded down $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $37.10. The company had a trading volume of 111,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,960. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.74. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $30.80 and a 1 year high of $38.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $37.52 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99.

About Dimensional International Value ETF

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

