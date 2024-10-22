Mattern Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Mattern Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 11.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 172,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,752 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Mattern Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF were worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 11,264.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 14,316,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,183,000 after purchasing an additional 14,190,276 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,393,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,933,000 after buying an additional 679,655 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,924,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,717,000 after buying an additional 159,134 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,632,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,215,000 after buying an additional 104,125 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,470,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,638,000 after purchasing an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUS traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.29. 43,002 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,805. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $69.57 and a 12 month high of $97.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $93.64 and a 200 day moving average of $90.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

