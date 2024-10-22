Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Spartan Fund Management Inc.

Spartan Fund Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 40.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QSR. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter worth $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,127 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 23.4% during the first quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,740 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 95,663 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of QSR traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.29. 445,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,582,640. The company has a market cap of $22.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.28 and its 200-day moving average is $70.67. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.91 and a 52 week high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

Restaurant Brands International ( NYSE:QSR Get Free Report ) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 16.99% and a return on equity of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QSR has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $89.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.15.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 97,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Company Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

