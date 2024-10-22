Leo Wealth LLC Has $1.54 Million Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Entergy by 2,172.7% during the 1st quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 93.7% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entergy during the second quarter worth $32,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy Price Performance

Shares of ETR stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $135.10. The company had a trading volume of 448,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,813. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $90.78 and a 52 week high of $136.02.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 10.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ETR. Bank of America upped their price target on Entergy from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Entergy from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Entergy from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Entergy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ETR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total value of $1,321,115.52. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 7,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,029,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 34,993 shares in the company, valued at $4,549,090. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Peter S. Norgeot, Jr. sold 11,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.16, for a total transaction of $1,321,115.52. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,363,182.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,810 shares of company stock worth $6,140,626 in the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Entergy

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.