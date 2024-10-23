Chris Bulman Inc Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC)

Chris Bulman Inc lessened its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December accounts for approximately 1.3% of Chris Bulman Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. FSA Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter valued at about $845,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 25,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Stock Performance

Shares of BDEC opened at $43.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $160.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.80 and a 200-day moving average of $41.80.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – December (BDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BDEC was launched on Dec 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – December (BATS:BDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.