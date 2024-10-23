Plan Group Financial LLC Raises Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Plan Group Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the period. Plan Group Financial LLC’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 17,990,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $361,061,000 after buying an additional 1,342,056 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,092,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,996,000 after buying an additional 41,069 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 195.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 4,034,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,532,000 after buying an additional 2,671,236 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,953,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,466,000 after buying an additional 168,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,864,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,540,000 after buying an additional 47,116 shares in the last quarter. 51.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $22.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO David L. Finkelstein sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $1,002,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 612,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,280,003.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

NYSE NLY opened at $19.62 on Wednesday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.52 and a 12 month high of $21.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $20.11 and a 200-day moving average of $19.74. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 15.24%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently -268.04%.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

(Free Report)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

