Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Stock Holdings Lifted by Aquila Investment Management LLC

Aquila Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Free Report) by 85.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,000 shares during the quarter. Elastic makes up about 3.3% of Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aquila Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elastic were worth $2,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Elastic by 1,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Elastic during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Elastic by 44.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Elastic Trading Down 1.3 %

ESTC stock opened at $79.40 on Wednesday. Elastic has a 12-month low of $69.00 and a 12-month high of $136.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.81 and a beta of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.10. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $347.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Elastic from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Elastic from $135.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Elastic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, August 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.71.

Insider Transactions at Elastic

In related news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $315,352.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,232,869.75. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 4,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total value of $315,352.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 102,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,232,869.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Shay Banon sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.25, for a total transaction of $187,286.50. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 4,543,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,159,097.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,406 shares of company stock valued at $2,627,772 over the last 90 days. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

