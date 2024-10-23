Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.57.

IRT has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th.

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $19.53 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.47. The company has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of -650.83, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.17. Independence Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.61 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -2,133.33%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,744,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,165,000 after buying an additional 343,334 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 204.7% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 10,414,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,986,000 after buying an additional 6,996,365 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 7.3% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,429,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,449,000 after buying an additional 300,281 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,308,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,001,000 after buying an additional 176,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,468,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,254,000 after buying an additional 68,117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

