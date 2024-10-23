Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.16. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.45 billion. Inter Parfums also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.150-5.150 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on IPAR shares. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $151.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $156.50.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $120.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.70 and a beta of 1.15. Inter Parfums has a 1 year low of $108.39 and a 1 year high of $156.75. The company’s fifty day moving average is $122.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.68.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 10.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inter Parfums news, Director Veronique Gabai-Pinsky sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.96, for a total transaction of $188,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 43.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

