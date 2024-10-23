Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 4,418 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 357,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $61,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 64.7% in the first quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $169.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $400.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $171.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $167.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $142.50 and a one year high of $177.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.99 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.71% and a return on equity of 33.46%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total transaction of $76,149.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,072 shares in the company, valued at $2,212,043.84. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 8,842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total transaction of $1,458,045.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,902,451.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 450 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.22, for a total value of $76,149.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,043.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 383,194 shares of company stock worth $65,140,718 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday. DZ Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

