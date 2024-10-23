Mainsail Financial Group LLC Has $13.77 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Mainsail Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 229,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,197 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for approximately 8.2% of Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Mainsail Financial Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $13,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTSM. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 974 shares during the period. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 43,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 188,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,540 shares during the period. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 93,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Finally, RiverTree Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. RiverTree Advisors LLC now owns 295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,622,000 after purchasing an additional 4,384 shares during the period.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Price Performance

FTSM opened at $59.98 on Wednesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.43 and a one year high of $60.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.82.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.247 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

